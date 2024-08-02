Bomb threat to South Delhi school turns out to be a hoax

A school in Kailash Colony of Greater Kailash-1 in South Delhi received a bomb threat call which later turned out to be a hoax, the police said on Friday.

According to police officials, on August 2, information was received at the Greater Kailash police station from Summer Fields School, Kailash Colony (GK)-1, regarding an email message received on the night of August 1 from an unknown email ID, that a bomb had been planted in the school. The school premises were scanned by the Bomb Disposal Squad team and local police following the threat, but nothing suspicious was found, added officials.

The school administration discovered the email only after opening the school in the morning. They immediately informed the Delhi Police, who swiftly ordered evacuation before dispatching a bomb squad and a dog squad to conduct a thorough check.

However, as the investigation progressed, the police deemed the email to be a hoax. No explosives were found on the school grounds. However, a case has been registered, and authorities continue to trace the origin of the threat email, said an official.

This incident follows a pattern of similar threats in Delhi earlier this year. Museums, schools, and hospitals had all received bomb threat emails, most of which turned out to be hoaxes.