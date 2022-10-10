Blind murder case: businessman shot dead on Dwarka street

In a case of blind murder, two bike-borne assailants shot dead a businessman in the National Capital while he was returning home from his shop with his brother. The incident is said to have occurred in the area of Bindapur, Dwarka District.

The victim with multiple bullet wounds was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Bindapur police station and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harshvardhan said that the information about the incident was received in the intervening night of October 9 and 10, at about 12.30 am. Immediately, a police team reached the spot, where it was informed that two bike borne unknown persons fired at the victim on the main road, while he was going towards his home on his two-wheeler.

In the hospital, the brother of the deceased stated that he along with his brother namely Mohit Arora (32), a resident of Manas Kunj, Uttam Nagar, was returning home from their saree shop on a scooty when two persons on a bike came from opposite sides and blocked their way and before they could understand anything, one of them fired at his brother resulting in his death.

During initial inquiry, it was found that robbery was not the motive for the murder since nothing was robbed from the victim. The brother of the deceased has categorically denied any extortion demand.

Police are probing the matter from all angles and searching for the accused.