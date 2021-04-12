Chief Spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Saurabh Bhardwaj addressed a press conference on Monday and stated that the by the MCD in the year 2010.

Chief Spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Saurabh Bhardwaj addressed a press conference on Monday and stated that the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), a body of the MCD, has signed a contract amounting to crores of rupees with a company which was blacklisted by the MCD in the year 2010.

Bharadwaj then sought answers from Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta that why is Sanjay Thakur not yet suspended from the BJP, owing to the fraud and cheating case of lands that Bhardwaj had put forth with proof in the past. Bhardwaj mentioned that the company, called Well Protected Manpower Services Private Limited, was penalised by the High Court, did not get any relief from the Supreme Court, and is now getting contracts very easily from the BJP ruled MCD.

Bhardwaj added that the company was investigated in 2010 and it was found that it takes the full amount from the government but does not give the entire amount to security personnel.

Bhardwaj said, “We have been putting forth the various corrupt practices of BJP. And now, we are here to present yet another huge corrupt practice that BJP indulged in, with substantial proof. We had previously stipulated the complaints of fraud, cheating, and illegal capturing of lands against BJP councillor Sanjay Thakur, with proof of documents and videos. However, till now, the BJP has not given any answers to the journalists and has not taken any strict action against him. BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta did not respond to the questions of journalists. Sanjay Thakur is still a member of the BJP and the councillor as well.”

Bhardwaj added, “In 2010, a company of private security guards was investigated, which had dealings with Delhi Nagar Nigam (MCD) amounting to crores of rupees. When this was scrutinised, it was found that the company takes the full amount from the government but does not give the entire amount to security personnel. A lot of other manipulations have been found and the company has been removed from the tender procedure. After this, the company went to the High Court, but the court penalised them. And then it went to the Supreme Court where its plea was not considered. Post all of this, the company did a fake sting operation of the MCD and it was discovered that the video that came out was doctored and not authentic. This company was then blacklisted by the MCD and the news was extensively reported in the press.”