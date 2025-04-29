BJP betrayed women over ₹2,500 honorarium scheme, alleges Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of betraying women over the ₹2,500 honorarium scheme.

Yadav claimed that despite assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has imposed several unreasonable conditions to deny or delay disbursement of the promised amount to women in the capital.

He further alleged that the scheme was approved by the Cabinet on International Women’s Day (March 8), with ₹5,100 crore allocated in the Budget to fund it.

“However, the BJP government introduces new conditions daily to deny women the promised sum, even though it was a major electoral promise made during the Assembly elections,” he said.

He also accused the saffron party of failing to fulfil other poll promises, such as providing subsidized cooking gas cylinders at ₹500 and a free cylinder on Holi and Diwali.

“Rekha Gupta and her ministers continue to make promises and grand announcements daily, yet fail to fulfil any of their election commitments, thereby depriving common people of real benefits,” said Yadav, a former MLA from Badli.