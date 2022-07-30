‘Bijli Mahotsav’ celebrations in Punjab & Haryana

Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) continued week-long ‘Bijli Mahotsav’ celebrations in Punjab and Haryana.

BBMB celebrated the week long (25-30 July) Bijli Mahotsav for the fifth consecutive day yesterday under the umbrella of Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjawal Bhavishya – Power @ 2047 in the districts of Haryana and Punjab that is Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Tarn Taran, Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar and UT Chandigarh.

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa and Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Kaushik were present as Chief Guests at Tarn Taran, Punjab, Gangwa, Hisar and Jind, Haryana respectively.

Other events in the states of Haryana and Punjab witnessed local MLAs as well as the senior officers of DHVBN, PSPCL and respective district administrations.