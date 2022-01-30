Vigilance detects Rs 4.74 crore properties from a school teacher

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths on Saturday detected Rs 4.73 crore worth assets including two triple storied buildings after a raid on the houses of a teacher of a government-run primary school in Rayagada district.

Shisir Kumar Semili, a teacher of Kampar U.P. School in Kashipur Block is found to have amassed disproportionate assets after verification of his known legitimate sources of income.

The immovable assets that have been detected included two triple-storeyed buildings, three two-storeyed buildings, 35 asbestos houses, and a house given on rent for a wine shop (all located at Nuapada Chhak near Utkal Alumina Guest House in Doraguda police station area).

Besides, Rs 2.88 lakh cash, 408 gram gold worth over Rs 12 lakh, 29-gram silver, bank deposits of Rs 22.34 lakh, and two four-wheelers were also owned by the school teacher.

The Vigilance Technical Wing is still carrying out an evaluation of the buildings of Semili and his family members. The cumulative cost of the assets may go further.