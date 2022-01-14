Tribal boy shines in All India Inter-University Athletics Championship

20-year-old Swadhin Majhi, a tribal boy from Angul in Odisha, produced an impressive performance at the recent All India Inter-University Athletics Championship for Men in Mangalore to return with a bronze medal in the High Jump.

Majhi, who trains at the Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High-Performance Centre (HPC) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, jumped a Personal Best (PB) mark of 2.08m to earn third place on the podium.

Throughout the competition, Majhi oozed confidence and may have returned with an even better effort if not for an ankle injury sustained during his first attempt at 2.11m.

Based on his observations at the meet in Mangalore, James Hillier, Head Coach at the Reliance Foundation Odisha HPC, has identified some technical aspects to improve Majhi’s performance further.