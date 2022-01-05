Three Omicron positive patients recover in Odisha

Three persons, who had tested positive for the Omicron variant after their return from Nigeria, have recovered after being treated at the SUM Covid Hospital here.

Amidst the near panic caused by the escalating number of new Covid patients in the state, a woman and her two daughters tested positive for the new variant and got admitted into the SUM Covid Hospital on December 21.

Their samples were sent for genome sequencing and were found to be Omicron positive. The three patients, however, had mild symptoms of the infection. They were under treatment in the hospital for 14 days before being discharged on Tuesday evening.