Three illegal gutka manufacturing units were unearthed with seizure of Rs 1.5 crore worth of goods during a joint raid by administration and police on the outskirts of Berhampur city in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Saturday.

Eight persons involved in this illegal gutka manufacturing racket were arrested by police. This hinted at the large scale illegal manufacturing and trading of gutka in Berhampur in Ganjam district despite the continuing strict restrictions related to COVID-19 pandemic.

A team led by Berhampur sub-collector, Kukudakhandi tehsildar and inspector in charge of Berhampur Sadar police station raided three illegal gutka manufacturing factories and their godowns operating at Gurunthi and Hugulapata panchayats of Kukudakhandi block.

During the raid, machines used for its production, raw materials and finished products was seized.