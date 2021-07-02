Intensifying its crackdown on narcotic substances, the Odisha police on Thursday claimed to have made one of the biggest seizures of cannabis, valued at over Rs 3 crore, in Patrapur police station area of Ganjam district.

Acting on a tipoff, a predawn raid was conducted at the house of the suspected drug peddler, Santosh Mallik and cannabis locally called ganja weighing 3,157 kg kilograms of Rs more than Rs three crore value was seized.

Today’s seizure is by far the biggest seizure of ganja in the State. Earlier on January, the Special Task Force (STF) wing of the crime branch had seized around 2,000 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 2 crore.

The arrested drug peddler booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is being interrogated as he is suspected to be the kingpin of the drug peddling racket, police said.