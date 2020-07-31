Three dead bodies , that of a girl and two youths were found hanging from tree in the forests near Chhendipada here.

Police registered unnatural death cases and formed a special investigation team to investigate the ghastly incident. The dead bodies were found hanging from a tree yesterday in Balikudia forest .

A cattle grazer had seen the bodies and alerted villagers who informed the police.The dead were identified as Barsarani Sahu (17),Sabhunath Majhi (20 ) and Baru Behera (22). All three belonged Palasbania village.

A police team led by SP Jagmohan Meena went to the spot today. “I have formed a SIT led by SDPO Angul to investigate. We also have to wait the post mortem report and other reports by the team before arriving at any conclusion.