A teacher of a private school has conducted tuition classes in different villages of Nuagaon panchayat here has reported COVID 19 positive causing major concern among children and their family members.

He was reportedly teaching 20 students in the area. These children and their family members are now on home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The 35 year old teacher fell sick and his swab was collected on 30 July, today his report was received and he was found to be corona positive. Since the schools were closed, the teacher had been conducted tuition classes at his house in the village .

Sarapanch of Nuagaon panchyat Amina Swain said the teacher had violated COVID guidelines by conducting classes at home. The local health officials have sanitized the homes of children who were attending the classes and have asked all 20 families to remain on home quarantine said the sarpanch adding that health checkup of family members will be done soon.

Another cause of worry over spread of the virus emanated from a community health centre where a technician has tested positive today. The centre has been closed for two days and the lab for 72 hours.

Jagatsinghpur district recorded 13 new positive cases taking the tally in the district to 739 of whom 583 have recovered leaving 154 active cases