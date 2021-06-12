The State drugs control administration on Friday made a seizure of counterfeit antiviral Favipiravir drugs, which were earlier prescribed for Covid-19 treatment, following a raid in a chemist shop in Cuttack city.

The Favipiravir has recently been withdrawn from the list of medications for COVID treatment. About 1,700 anti-viral tablets have been seized. These doses were found to be fake COVID treatment drugs as its Uttar Pradesh-based manufacturing firm was bereft of valid drug manufacturing license, said State Drugs Controller, Annada Sankar Das.

The chemist shop owner is being questioned. We have alerted our UP counterparts. The seized tablets were sent to the State drug testing laboratory at Bhubaneswar, he added, refusing to divulge further details.