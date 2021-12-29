SOA assistant professor crowned in beauty pageant

Manisha Praharaj, Assistant Professor at the SUM Nursing College of SOA, has been crowned ‘Mrs. India One in Million-Odisha’ at a beauty pageant conducted recently.

The national-level contest, which continued for four days in New Delhi, had attracted 70 participants from all over the country. The Grand Finale was held on December 24 in which eight contestants including Praharaj entered the final round.

She was crowned ‘Mrs. India One in Million-Odisha’.

Similarly, Asit Kumar Samal, a third-year student of B.Sc (Ag), Institute of Agricultural Sciences, SOA’s faculty of agricultural sciences, has won the Mister Odisha title at the ‘Miss and Mister Odisha 2021’ contest held here recently.

The semifinal round of the one-year-old contest was held online while the Grand Finale was held on Christmas day.