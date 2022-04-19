Snakebites kill close to 900 people every year in Odisha

The snake bites, which has been declared as a ‘State Specific Disaster’ by Odisha government from 1 April, 2015, claim close to 900 human lives every year, according to officials of Special relief commissioner’s office.

It’s pertinent to note here that Odisha was the first State in the country to declare snakebite death as a State-specific disaster

The snakebite human toll is incidentally higher than other forms of disaster-related human death in the State. As per reports received from the district Collectors across 30 districts, as many as 5,964 snakebite deaths have occurred in the State during the last 7 years from 2015 to 2021 with an average annual death toll of 852.

In the face of a climbing graph of snakebite fatality, the State government has in the meanwhile decided to formulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to curb the death rate with the institutional capacity building.

Most of the snakebite deaths have occurred during the months from May to October. About 85%) have occurred during six months, according to officials.

The adequate stocks of anti-venom drugs and timely arrival of victims to hospitals would go a long way in reducing the fatality. Besides, imparting skill-enhancing training to the snake rescuers at the village level is also the need of the hour, said officials.

The death toll is rising alarmingly as it has doubled from 520 deaths reported in 2015-16 to 1,107 in 2020-21. The State has already reported 775 deaths in 2021-22.

The forest-rich Mayurbhanj district has recorded the highest 510 snakebite deaths in the past seven years followed by Ganjam, Balasore and Keonjhar districts with 469, 464 and 426 deaths respectively. Though Gajapati has vast forest areas, it has only reported 21 deaths from 2015-16 to 2020-21.

The next kin of the victims who die of snakebite are being covered under Rs 4 lakh compensatory award after the government had conferred snakebite as a State-specific disaster.

The forest and environment department has developed Information, Education Communication (IEC) Materials on Do’s and Don’ts on snakebites and is being widely circulated through panchayat bodies to sensitize the people to curb the menace.

Nearly 85% of snakebite deaths occurred during the six months from May to October showing a definite correlation with rain and flood.

Lack of medical facilities often forces people to knock at the doors of ‘tantriks’ or the witch-doctors for getting their near and near ones cured of illness. Majority of snakebite victims are rushed to these witchcraft practitioners. It mostly results in fatality. Unmanned health centres drive people to take recourse to traditional method healing.