Six public servants arrested on an average every month for corrupt practices: Odisha Vigilance

Odisha’s anti-corruption wing Vigilance department arrested around six public servants on an average every month during 2021 under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), officials said on Thursday.

The vigilance directorate arrested 175 persons including 23 Class-I officers, 28 Class-II officers, 104 Class-III employees, 2 Class-IV employees, 4 other public servants, and 14 private persons.

“During 2021, despite the prevailing Covid-19 Pandemic, Odisha Vigilance was successful in registering 267 criminal cases against 475 persons including 46 Class-I officers, 40 Class-II officers, 231 Class-III employees, 4 Class-IV employees, 58 other public servants, and 96 private persons. This was higher than the registration of 245 cases in 2020”, they said.

Of the 267 cases registered in 2021, 92 cases were instituted for the acquisition of disproportionate assets against 111 public servants and 44 private persons.

The total disproportionate assets in all the 92 cases stand at Rs.107.60 Crores. 12 DA cases were registered against Class-I officers and 17 DA cases were registered against Class-II officers.

This year, a DA case involving the highest ever DA amount of Rs. 14,88,91,194/- was registered against Pratap Kumar Samal, Deputy Manager, Odisha Police Housing & Welfare Corporation (OPHWC), Bhubaneswar.

A total of 15 government officers (8 Class-I, 4 Class-II officers & 3 Class-III employees) were intercepted while carrying unaccounted cash of Rs.58,84,525. Jayaprakash Mohanty, District Manager, Tribal Development Co-Operative Corporation Ltd.(TDCC), Sundargarh was nabbed while carrying unaccounted cash of Rs.18,80,500.

As many as 98 trap cases were instituted during the year against 107 public servants and 2 private persons including 15 Class-I officers, 13 Class-II officers, 68 Class-III employees, 4 Class-IV employees, 5 other public servants, and 2 private persons for demand and acceptance of bribe amounting to Rs.20.13 lakh.

In 2021, 77 misappropriation cases relating to misappropriation of public money were registered against 213 persons, including 163 public servants and 50 private persons, involving misappropriation of public funds amounting to about Rs. 8.32 crore.

Misappropriation cases were registered against 19 Class-I officers, 10 Class-II officers, 97 Class-III employees, 37 other public servants, and 50 private persons.

During this period, 254 cases were disposed of after investigation, out of which, charge sheets were placed in 244 cases against 551 persons including 54 Class-I officers, 59 Class-II officers, 184 Class-III employees, 9 Class-IV employees, 13 other private persons, and 232 private persons. The percentage of Charge Sheets comes to 96%.

During this period, 6 Class-III employees were dismissed from Govt. service following their conviction in Vigilance cases.