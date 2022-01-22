Six bus passengers killed in road accident in Odisha

At least six persons boarded on a passenger bus died and several others were critically injured after a speeding coal-laden truck crashed into the bus on Saturday afternoon on the national highway no.-16 near Soro in Balasore district.

The deceased included a year-old kid. While three died on the spot, the remaining ill-fated victims died during hospitalization, police said.

The bus was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Udala in Mayurbhanj district when the tragic road accident took place. Most of the injured persons are stated to be critical. Apprehension of the death toll rising further looms large, police added.