The SIT investigation to the Pari murder case should probe into the audio tape that had gone viral earlier, said former law minister and Congress leader Narasingha Mishra while pointing out that the BJP has ‘egg on its face’ after the arrest of the accused person yesterday.

The BJP continues to demand a CBI probe as it has no faith on any other institution including the judiciary, he chided .

It was the Congress that forced the BJD government to yield to the demand for a court monitored SIT probe, he said.

The Congress demanded the resignation of the CM who is in charge of home department, but the BJD does not dare to even voice such a demand, instead it is confining itself to seeking resignation of Minister Arun Sahoo.

The SIT has arrested the accused within weeks whereas the CBI which has turned in to a tool of the BJP has failed to do anything for decades in the chit fund and several other cases in Odisha, he charged. He quoted the Odisha HC observations after the SIT had submitted an interim report.

The court had noted that there is significant progress in apprehending the culprit and had posted the matter to 24 December. Mishra drew parallels with the Hathras case in Uttar Pradesh and said the BJP government had used the police and dismissed that it was a rape case. It was investigated by the CBI and monitored by the court .

Why is the Odisha BJP not accepting a court monitored probe, he questioned.