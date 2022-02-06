Rs 1.16 crore compensation payment order fraud: 3 govt. staffs held

The Bhubaneswar urban police on Saturday arrested three persons including staffers of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on the charge of forging specimen signatures of a retired bureaucrat to issue a compensation payment order worth Rs 1.16 crore to an oustee.

The arrested persons were identified as Trilochan Dandasena (33), Swagat Prakash Baral (35), and Dusmant Patel (43). The trio had entered into a criminal conspiracy to forge documents and signatures of a retired IAS officer Benudhar Dash, the nodal officer Claims Commissions (Odisha State Housing Board), police said.

While Trilochan is a staff at MCL, Dusmant is a technical inspector, posted at MCL and deputed to the Claims Commission; Swagat was working as a temporary clerk in Claims Commission. The trio was arrested after a complaint was lodged against them on 21 December 2021.

The trio had forged the signature of Dash and sent the order to ADM, MCL, Bansadhara, Sundergarh for sanction of Rs 1.16 crore to claimant Mangasira Dhrua of Hemgiri in Sundergarh on the basis of a civil case passed in his favour. The ADM had transferred the compensation amount to the claimant Dhrua’s account, police said.