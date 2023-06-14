Road accident snuff out five lives in Odisha

At least five persons, all of a family, were killed and two others seriously injured after the SUV in which they were travelling crashed against a stationary truck near Madhiapali Square on Sambalpur-Bolangir National Highway No. 26 late last night, police said on Wednesday.

The occupants of the ill-fated SUV after attending a wedding function were returning to Bolangir when the road accident took place. The deceased persons included two children. Locals rescued the victim from the mangled vehicle and were received dead at hospital, police said.

The driver of the SUV might have possibly dozed off leading to the mishap. There is a hint of ‘sleep’ in the accident, police said, adding that an unnatural death case has been registered in this connection.