Orissa High Court shut till 18 January amid Covid surge

With the detection of COVID-19 infections, the Orissa High Court will remain shut for five days starting from Thursday

“The High Court and its offices shall be completely shut down from January 13 to 17 due to the increasing number of cases among the staff”, the high court registry said in an order.

The High Court will resume function on 18 January with two benches while seven other single benches will take up urgent matters.

“Provision of mandatory thermal check-up shall be made at the entry point to the court and no person having any of the symptoms such as cold, cough, sneezing or fever shall be permitted entry irrespective of identity card or pass issued in his/her favour”, the HC registry order said.

All the officials, court staff and advocates entering the High Court premises shall wear masks and maintain social distancing. The assistant registrar is to ensure that all sections are sanitized at regular intervals on every working day, it added.