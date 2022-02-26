OKCL inks MoU with South Korean Tech firm for ‘Class Saathi’ app

The Odisha Knowledge Corporation Limited (OKCL) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Samsung ventures-promoted South Korean startup education technology company TagHive to implement the ‘Class Saathi’ app in more than 100 schools in the State.

Mr. Pankanj Agrawal, an IIT Kanpur and Harvard alumni, Chief Executive Officer of TahHive, and Dr. Manoranjan Puthal, Managing Director of Odisha Knowledge Corporation Limited were the signatories of the agreement.

As per the agreement, the Class Saathi app will be implemented in more than 100 schools in the state of Odisha in partnership with OKCL.

It is a first-of-its-kind clicker-based app to answer questions by students. This app has been successfully running in many government schools in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Both teachers and students have highly appreciated the app. This app is also implemented in more than 1000 schools in South Korea in the name of Class Key. To date, 60,000 students have solved 3,30,000 questions through this app which is quite significant.

Class Saathi runs without electricity and internet, a boon to the students residing in remote areas. The e-content prepared by OKCL for the state board will be integrated through this app.

Mr. Pankaj Agrawal appreciated the efforts of OKCL to transform the school education of the state of Odisha through technology intervention and quality e-content.

Dr. Manoranjan Puthal also praised the efforts of Mr. Agrawal to make technology-based learning accessible and affordable for the masses.

This partnership will take the school education of Odisha to new heights, felt Dr. Puthal.