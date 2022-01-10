Odisha on Monday recorded 4,829 new COVID-19 cases, a marginal spike 2.43 per cent more than the previous day, and the lowest single-day spike in 2022, the State’s health authorities said.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) which had jumped to 6.72 per cent has also dipped to 6.49% in the last 24 hours. As many as 448 children are among the newly-infected patients, the State’s COVID portal informed.

Taking into account today’s positive cases, it was a more than 11-fold jump from 424 cases reported a week ago on January 2.

The new infections pushed the cumulative tally to 10,75,698 while 75 cases of Omicron mutant variants have been detected in the State so far, the health authorities said.

The State on Monday did not record fresh fatality for the third day in a row with the death toll remaining static at 8,468. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 6.49% surpassed 1% for the 7th consecutive day.

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha and Sundargarh with 6,496 and 30,60 active cases respectively stay at the red zone. Sambalpur and Cuttack with 1,923 and 1,550 active cases respectively have turned into a yellow zone with its cumulative active case tally breaching 1,000-mark.

Khordha of which the capital city of Bhubaneswar is a part has once again emerged as the hotspot of the disease logging a high of 933 single-day cases, accounting for almost 20% of the State’s cumulative tally of the day. Khordha district is followed by Sundergarh (869), Sambalpur (644), and Cuttack (401).

The state currently has 20,560 active COVID-19 cases while 10,46,617 patients including 386 on Saturday recovering from the disease.

As 4,829 samples gave positive results out of 74,304 samples tested on Sunday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 6.49 percent against the previous day’s 6.71%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.29% while active cases account for 1.91% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.03% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 3.48% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.04% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 5,25,35,282 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,21,11,013 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. More than 71% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.