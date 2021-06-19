The director of anti-corruption vigilance wing of Odisha police, Debasis Panigrahi, succumbed to COVID-19 infections in a private super-specialty hospital at Kolkata on Friday night. He was 56.

The 1991-batch senior Indian Police Service (IPS) Pangrahi battled for life for around three weeks and was under ECMO life support system. He had been shifted to Kolkata in an air-ambulance on 8 June.

Panigrahi who was fully vaccinated in April last was under ventilator and ICU support at Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack since 29 April and his health condition had gradually deteriorated. His shifting had been necessitated for state-of-the-art ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) treatment available at the private hospital in Kolkata. However he failed to respond to treatment despite best efforts by medicos.

Panigrahi had established a close bonding with colleagues by his amiable traits, sociability and upright professional stand.

The senior cop had also excelled in literary attributes and was the winner of Odia Sahitya Akademi literary award in 2002.

A bilingual writer, Panigrahi had authored a collection of poems- ‘Mellowed with Years’- in English and it was released last March.

People from various walks of life expressed condolences over the untimely demise of Panigrahi.

“Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of senior IPS officer Shri Debasis Panigrahi. He was an experienced, able police administrator and also a prolific writer. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and friends”, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Senior IPS Officer and Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi. He held several important positions as an IPS officer and served Odisha with distinction. Offer my deepest condolences to his family in this hour of grief”, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to twitter to condole Panigrahi’s death.