Odisha STF forfeits Rs 1 crore worth properties of drug peddler

The special task force (STF) of the Crime Branch wing of State police has forfeited Rs one crore worth ill-gotten properties of an interstate drug peddler who was arrested earlier this year from Palasipara Police Station area in West Bengal.

“The interstate drug peddler Lal Mohammad is currently in judicial custody. The accused is a habitual drug trafficker of Murshidabad (West Bengal) having links with interstate traffickers, who used to supply contrabands to the drug peddlers of Odisha”, STF said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Under the provision of chapter V-A of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act (Section A- Z), there is a provision of seizing and forfeiture of ill-gotten property (illegally acquired property in the last six years).

In the above case, a financial investigation is being conducted, in which illegally acquired property, one palatial building worth of around Rs 1 crore have been identified and seized. Step is on to identify more such illegally acquired properties earned out of contraband drug business and to initiate forfeiture proceedings of such identified properties, the STF added.

The STF earlier on December 2021 had forfeited Rs two crore worth ill-gotten properties of drug peddler who was arrested with Rs 40 lakh crore worth brown sugar in February 2020 from Odisha’s Balasore district.

Rs 4.77 crore worth properties acquired by drug peddlers were earlier attached in Nabarangpur district in 2015. That was the biggest forfeiture of property NDPS act provisions, said officials.

The police had also made a seizure of Rs 2.34 crore worth property from the house of a drug peddler of Khordha district for commission of series offences under NDPS act on 25 November 2021.

As per the NDPS act provisions, the confiscated properties earned from the proceeds of drug peddling are auctioned to the higher bidder after the competent authorities grant a fresh order in this regard.