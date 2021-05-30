The Odisha government has sought for a comprehensive study to assess the emerging trend that the post-vaccination COVID infection cases in the State required comparatively lesser hospitalization than the non-vaccinated Covid-19 infected people.

“The government has been urging people to get vaccinated, maintaining that the vaccine will not only protect one from contracting the coronavirus infection but also will prevent its progression to a severe form and thereby reduce mortality. These findings could provide valuable insights to inform on the future vaccination road map of the state”, Additional Chief Secretary of Heath, P.K Mohapatra wrote in a letter to the Director of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar.

A senior official of Odisha health family welfare department quoting the findings of a study by Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi said only 0.06 per cent of people required hospitalisation due to Covid after vaccination.