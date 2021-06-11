Odisha Police collects Rs 14.58 crore as fine from COVID protocol violators

Odisha police have levied fine to the tune of Rs 14.58 crore upon 4.76 lakh people on the charge of violating COVID-19 protocol since 1 April.

While 1,332 violators were arrested for infringing disaster management act provisions, as many as 29,000 vehicles were seized in the past two months for unauthorized plying of vehicles during lockdown and shutdown, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Yashwant Jethwa said.

Besides, 3,500 shops were sealed for violating COVID protocols and 278 cases were also registered during this period.