Odisha Lokayukta seeks simplification of complaint filing

The Odisha Lokayukta, an independent anti-corruption ombudsman, has sought for the simplification process of filing cases of corruption at high places to encourage greater public participation in the anti-corruption initiative.

Chairperson and Members of Lokayukta recently met the Governor of Odisha to present the Third Annual Report for the year, 2021 and drew the attention of Governor about the existing form of making Complaint as provided in Odisha Lokayukta (Procedure of filing of Complaint) Rules, 2020 which is too cumbersome and deterrent for people, an official statement released by the Lokayukta said.

To rectify this issue, the Lokayukta has recommended the State Government to substitute the same with a simpler one, so that people will be encouraged to appeal to the Lokayukta against corruption, it added.

The Chairperson of Lokayukta, Justice Ajit Singh apprised the Governor that despite the pandemic, altogether 884 numbers of cases were disposed of during the year, 2021.

At the time of presentation of the Annual Report, Justice Bijay Kumar Nayak, Member (Judicial), Dr Debabrata Swain and Dr Rajendra Prasad Sharma, Members of the Lokayukta, Secretary, Director of Inquiry and Director of Prosecution were present.

To combat corruption, the State enacted the Odisha Lokayukta Act, 2014. The Odisha Lokayukta Act,2014 came into force with effect from 7 July 2018 and the institution of Lokayukta began functioning from 28 February, 2019 by way of Odisha Gazette Notification dated 23 June 2018.

The Odisha Lokayukta Act provides for the establishment of a body of Lokayukta for the State of Odisha to enquire into allegations of corruption against certain public functionaries and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The objective of Lokayukta is to ensure highest standards of integrity in public services, eradication of corruption in public life and ensure transparency in governance.