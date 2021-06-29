Maintaining the declining trend in virus infection, Odisha on Tuesday logged the lowest COVID-19 positive cases since past seventy seven days with 2,640 COVID-19 positive cases at 3.99% test positivity rate while 40 fresh fatalities have pushed the State’s overall death toll to 3,970, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.27 am.

On 13 April, the State had reported 2,267 Covid positive cases. Since then, it happens to be the lowest single day surge of the infection.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 9,06,429 while 1,517 cases were reported from quarantine centers on Wednesday with the remaining 1,123 new infections being sourced from the local transmission.

As far as infection reported in the last 24 hours is concerned, Balasore district topped the list with 397 positive cases, followed by 365 in Khordha and 266 in Cuttack.

Of the 40 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the Khordha district of which State Capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported the maximum deaths at 7, followed by Bargarh, Cuttack, Nayagarh at five each.

The Ganjam and Angul districts reported three deaths each while Kalahandi reported two fatalities. Similarly, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur district witnessed one casualty each due to the Covid 19.

The four districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore- which are still witnessing COVID surge with above 2,000 active cases- are currently tagged as Red Zones of the pandemic.

The State has been consistently logging over 40 deaths on a daily basis in the current month. The coastal State has reported as many as 1,216 deaths averaging almost 42 deaths every day.

Odisha now has 31,619 active cases, and 3,385 people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,70,787.

The State has so far tested over 1.36 crore samples for COVID-19, including 66,109 on Monday with the State’s overall positivity ratio at 6.64 per cent.

Of the 30 districts of Odisha, as many as 21 are in the green zone where the test positivity rate is below five per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 96.06% while the active cases account for 3.48% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.78% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.97% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Odisha’s tryst with the pandemic had begun on 15 March last year with detection of the first case while on 27 May 2021; Odisha’s caseload had crossed the nine lakh mark. On 1 May this year, the State had recorded over 10,000 fresh cases for the first time on a day since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.