Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload climbed to 7,56,684 on Sunday at 14.44% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) as 9,541 more people tested positive for the infection, while 33 fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state’s coronavirus death toll to 2,719, according to Odisha’s COVID dashboard information updated at 8.48 am today.

Meanwhile the active cases have dipped below one lakh mark with daily recoveries breaching the virus infections. As many as 9,508 patients who were either home isolated or hospitalized recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,01,077 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the 30 days of the current month at a daily average of 10,035 cases in the State while 665 have succumbed to the infections in May with daily average death of 22.

As per the information posted at the COVID dashboard of Odisha government, 80 percent of the 30 districts are currently in the Red Zone category as the active cases in as many as 24 revenue districts have surpassed 1,000 count. Only six districts- Deogarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nuapada and Malkangiri, and Keonjhar- come under Yellow Zone with less than 1,000 active cases.

The number of fresh infections dropped below 10,000 for the fourth consecutive day this month as testing of samples also dipped due to the havoc wreaked by cyclone Yaas in the coastal state. However the testing has been ramped up with 66,057 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Khordha district, of which the capital city of Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of new cases at 1,342 followed by Cuttack (716), Sundargarh (595) and Angul (562).

Odisha’s active cases now dropped below one lakh mark to reach 95,266 active cases, while 6,58,646 people have thus far recovered from the disease, including 9,508 on Saturday.

The state has tested over 1,17,11,459 samples for COVID-19 to date, including 66,057 on Saturday. Odisha’s overall test positivity rate stands at 6.46 per cent while TPR was recorded at 14.44.

Odisha’s tryst with the pandemic had begun on 15 March when an Italy-returnee from Bhubaneswar had tested positive. It took 115 days for the State to breach the 10,000-mark while in 169 days the tally surpassed one lakh mark. On 15 May, Odisha’s caseload had crossed the six lakh mark. On 1 May this year, the State had recorded over 10,000 fresh cases for the first time on a day since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.