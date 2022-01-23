Odisha logs 8,520 new COVID-19 cases, 6 fresh fatalities

Maintaining a downward trajectory, Odisha on Sunday recorded 8,520 fresh Covid cases, including 937 children below 18 years of age as recoveries outnumbered the fresh infections. The cases dipped below 9,000-mark for the second day in a row.

With the latest daily infection count, the cumulative tally has climbed to 12,04,660, while the State currently has 85,320 active cases. A total of 72,524 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours with a daily test positivity rate (TPR) of 11.74%.

A total of 11,10,767 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 11,334 in the past 24 hours. The toll mounted to 8,520 with six deaths recorded in different parts of the State. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to be State’s Covid hotspot and reported the highest number of new cases at 2,262, followed by Sundargarh (932), Cuttack (789), Balasore (346), Kalahandi (226) and Nayagarh (216).

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha, Sundargarh Cuttack and Balasore with over 2,500 active cases are placed in the red zone. 16 other districts with above 1,000 active cases are bracketed in the yellow zone category while the remaining 10 districts figure in the green zone with fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 92.20% while active cases account for 7.08% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.22% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.15% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.15% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 5,55,52,445 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,35,96,559 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 3,40,129 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Over 76% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.