Odisha’s COVID-19 tally surged to 8,66,692 on Thursday as 3,631 more people tested positive for the infection at a test positivity rate of 6.18%, while 39 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 3,471, a health official said.

The state registered less than 4,000 fresh infections for the third consecutive day after mid-April, as active cases dropped below the 50,000-mark.

As many as 2,069 new cases were recorded in quarantine centres, while 1,562 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, registered the maximum cases with 506 fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (438) and Jajpur (305).

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities thus far.

The state now has 45,809 active cases, as 8,17,359 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 3,592 on Wednesday, the official said.

Odisha has so far tested over 1.28 crore samples for COVID-19, including 58,695 on Tuesday. The state’s positivity rate stands at 6.72 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 94.30% while the active cases account for 5.28% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.92% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.32% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.88% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 0.91% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.