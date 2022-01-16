Odisha logs 11,177 new COVID-19 cases at 14.49% positivity rate

The daily caseload in Odisha breached 10,000-mark for the fourth day in a row as 11,177 new infections, including 1,016 cases from 0 to 18 years age group, and three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours at 14.49% test positivity rate, health officials said on Sunday.

Today’s infections were the highest in 2022 while on 24 May 2021, Odisha had logged the highest single-day spike with 12,852.

The disconcerting feature of today’s Covid trajectory lies in the fact that the test positivity rate is on an upswing on a daily basis.

While 9 districts have reported TPR in excess of 10%, Sundargarh and Khodha districts have logged a high positivity of 30.04% and 27.7% respectively.

The new infections pushed the cumulative tally to 11,33,912 while 202 cases of Omicron mutant variants have been detected in the State so far. Khordha district on Sunday reported a maximum of 3,424 cases followed by Sundargarh (2136), Cuttack (829), Sambalpur (379), Mayurbhanj (276), and Sonepur (238).

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha, Sundargarh Cuttack, and Sambalpur with over 2,000 active cases are placed in the red zone. Six other districts with above 1,000 active cases are bracketed in the yellow zone category. The Covid hotspot Khordha district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, accounts for as many as 22,835 active cases.

The state currently has 69,763 active COVID-19 cases while 10,55,615 patients including 3,200 on Saturday recovering from the disease.

As 11,177 samples gave positive results out of 77,120 samples tested on Saturday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 14.49% as against previous day’s 14.48%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 93.09% while active cases account for 6.15% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.5% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.74% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 5,41,92,191 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,28,64,444 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 2,13,758 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Over 73% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.