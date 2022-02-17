Odisha to launch automated driving test system

The State Transport Authority (STA) has decided to put in place an Automated Driving Test System (ADTS) across various locations in the state as part of its initiative to reduce road accidents fatalities and bring down manual checking and human interference,

The tender for ADTS has already been floated. The existing manual driving test system for issuing licences would be computerised. The system will not only check the applicant’s driving skills but also ensure transparency while issuing licenses, said STA officials.

In the first phase, ADTS will be set up in driving testing track of 19 RTOs i.e. Angul, Baripada, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Deoagarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Phulbani, Rairangpur, Rourkela, Sundergarh, Talcher, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Bhanjanagar, Nabarangpur and Sonepur.

The system will feature a state-of-the-art setup, including video analytics technology and a vast array of cameras and sensors. From the entry of the vehicles to its inspection and driving test, everything will be conducted through digital methods. The digital testing track sensors fitted at the track will monitor it and judge the applicant. The scientifically-designed system with multiple high-definition cameras will be put up to assess the applicants against essential driving skills. Tracks will be lined with sensors, hitting the sensor during the test will result in loss of mark.

The test of the skill of an applicant will be judged on parameters like a seat belt, path change, lane driving, stop line, up-gradient, forward-8, reverse-S, and traffic junctions.

The waiting area will be equipped with a LED Television which will continuously play pass and fail videos for LMV and Motorcycle. The television shall display an informative video of driving test procedures along with road safety awareness videos. Another LED Outdoor television shall be utilized to display videos i.e. Top View Camera / Video Analytics camera live view with track name for all the tracks.

Advanced training methods for efficient and transparent testing of candidates aspiring for a driving licence would help to reduce road accidents in the state. The state-of-the-art system will effectively use easily replicable technology for competent and transparent service delivery. Leveraging multiple technologies, the entire process will ensure accuracy and minimize human interaction, leaving no scope for manipulation. The rigorous test procedure will also bar inefficient drivers seeking driving licences, allowing safer roads for the citizens.