Odisha Government has decided to institute a system of award of the director general disc made up of German silver to prison personnel in recognition of their meritorious service.

These discs will be awarded by the Director General of Prisons & Director of Correctional services to prison personnel every year to recognize exceptional performance in the discharge of duty, according to a notification issued today by the Home Department.

The decision to award DG’s disc will be taken by DG, prisons and correctional homes. The discs to be awarded shall be made up of German silver. The sample of the disc recommended by the State prison headquarters shall be finalized after approval of the government. The expenditure incurred for the award of DG’s disc will be met from the existing budgetary provisions, it said.