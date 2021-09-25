Odisha on high alert as IMD sounds Cyclone warning

An impending cyclone stares at the coastal State with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the formation of a deep depression over Bay of Bengal with the likely intensification into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours.

The southern districts including the coastal Ganjam district are likely to bear the brunt of the brunt of the anticipated cyclone, prompting the government to put these districts on high alert, the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office here said.

The State government which has maintained an excellent track record in disaster control mechanism in the past two decades has in the meanwhile geared up to preparedness measures putting seven districts on the southern parts on high alert.

As there may be heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds, flash floods, landslides, water-logging, uprooting of trees and disruption of communication, as many as 42 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and 24 columns of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being deployed in the cyclone-vulnerable districts of Odisha. These apart, the units of fire services are being stationed in the areas likely to be affected in the cyclone, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Pradip Kumar Jena said.

Besides 4 NDRF teams are being kept in readiness in Nayagarh to meet with the exigencies in other parts of the State, he said.” said Jena.

The southern districts mainly Ganjam were impounded by a very heavy Cyclone Titli in 2018 leaving trails of devastation and loss of human life.

The Depression over east-central & adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwest direction with a speed of 14 kilometers per hour (kmph) in last 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 24th September 2021, over northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal near Lat. 18.4°N and Long. 90.4°E, about 580 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) & 660 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), IMD in its latest weather bulletin said.

It is likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during the next 12 hours and intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move initially west-northwestwards during next 24 hours and west-southwestwards thereafter and cross south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Visakhapatnam & Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by the evening of 26 September, it added.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is very likely to occur over Odisha’s Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Gajapati districts on September 26.

Under its impact, flash floods, waterlogging and inundation in low-lying areas could occur. There is a likelihood of some damage to informal and kutcha roads and wall collapse in vulnerable kutcha houses.

Between September 27 and 28, flash floods and landslides might take place. Waterlogging in underpass roads and occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas are also likely to occur.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is also likely to take place along and off Odisha coasts from the 25th morning. It will gradually increase, becoming gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from afternoon of 26 till midnight along & off south Odisha coasts.

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph are likely very likely over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and increase gradually becoming gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from the evening of 25 September and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from 26 morning till evening.