Odisha Health minister tests Covid+;VSSUT postpone offline exams

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das has tested positive for Covid-19, according to the minister’s posting on a social media handle.

“I was tested asymptomatic Covid positive yesterday and am now in home isolation. I request all those who have come in physical contact with me in the last 3 days to get themselves tested”, Das stated on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the government-run Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Sambalpur has postponed all the offline examinations amid rising in the Covid-19 positive cases in the varsity campus

“All the offline classes in VSSUT will remain canceled till January 10. The decision regarding the conducting of the 3rd, 5th, and 7th-semester examination will be taken after there is improvement in the prevailing health crisis”, said varsity authorities.