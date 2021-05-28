The Odisha government on Friday extended the deadline of global tender floated for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines till June 4 in view of request from prospective vendors and larger participation in the bidding process.

The state government also extended the submission of online bid, technical bid opening and price bid, the State-run Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) said.

“The Global Tender has been extended by 7 days in view of requests from many prospective vendors, cyclones and also for greater participation”, the OSMC stated in a release.

The state government, in an attempt to tide over the prevailing vaccine crisis and inoculate the state’s entire population had floated a global tender for procurement of 3.80 crore of vaccine on 14 May.

The Odisha cabinet on 21 May had approved the amended terms and conditions of the global tender for procurement of 3.8 crore doses of COVID vaccines.

Besides, amending certain terms and conditions in the tender documents last week, the government had revised the storage condition up to minus 20 degree Celsius to facilitate the participation of the vaccine manufacturers. The previous storage condition was 2 degree Celsius to 8 degree Celsius.