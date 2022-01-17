Odisha: Daily COVID-19 caseload crosses 10,000-mark for 5th day in row

In a marginal decline in daily caseload, Odisha on Monday Odisha reported 10,489 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 982 in the 0-18 age group, as against 11,177 infections detected yesterday.

With three more fresh fatalities, the death toll rose 8,484 as three more patients- two in Bhubaneswar and one in Angul- succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours while the State clocked over 10,000 daily cases for the fifth day in a row.

While 70,117 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 14.95 percent against 14.49 percent on Sunday, 14.48 percent on Saturday, 13.56 percent on Friday, and 12.40 percent on Thursday, said the health and family welfare department officials on Monday.

The disconcerting feature of today’s Covid trajectory lies in the fact that the test positivity rate is on an upswing on a daily basis.

While 12 districts have reported TPR in excess of 10%, Sundargarh and Khodha districts have logged a high positivity of 35.53% and 24.18% respectively.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar reported the highest number of new cases at 2,934, followed by Sundargarh at 1,447, Cuttack at 786, and Balasrore at 433, it said.

At least 982 children were among the new patients, and the number of fresh cases shot up from 4,829 a week ago. Odisha now has 75,797 active cases, including 24,764 in Khurda, which is in the red zone with Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Cuttack, and Balasore.

A district that has over 2,500 coronavirus-positive cases is included in the red zone. Puri, Mayurbhanj, and Bolangir are among the nine districts that are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 patients each.

At least 4,452 people recuperated from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,60,067.

The new infections pushed the cumulative tally to 11,44,401 while 202 cases of Omicron mutant variants have been detected in the State so far.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 92.63% while active cases account for 6.62% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.06% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.58% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.74% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 5,43,08,334 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,29,20,752 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 2,21,807 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Over 74% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.