Odisha Court convicts leopard skin smugglers

The Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Khordha has sentenced two wildlife smugglers to six-month rigorous imprisonment after convicting the duo on the charge of smuggling leopard skin.

The convicted persons- Sudhira Behera and Subash Chandra Behera were found guilty under sections 379/411/120 (b) Indian Penal Code besides relevant sections of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

“On the intervening night of 1/2 April, 2021, the Special Task Force, Bhubaneswar had apprehended the accused duo at Bolagarh under Khordha district and recovered a leopard skin from their possession while they were proceeding on a motorcycle to strike a deal for the wildlife trophy. After successful investigation, a charge sheet was submitted against both the accused persons U/S 379/411/120 (B)IPC r.w. 51 the Wildlife (Protection) Act,1972. During investigation the seized Leopard skin was also sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for biological chemical examination and opinion was received affirmatively”, the STF informed in an official statement.