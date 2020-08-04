A Plasma Bank was inaugurated through online by Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik at Ispat General Hospital of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on 31 July.

The Plasma Bank, set up in association with Government of Odisha for the treatment of the critically ill COVID-19 patients. Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has been stressing on strengthening infrastructure and expanding services in SAIL’s hospitals.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, he had instructed to create facilities for COVID-19 testing and treatment at Ispat General Hospital for the people of the region.

Earlier in the month of April, a COVID Sample Testing Lab was established in IGH which has proved to be immensely beneficial in containing the spread of the disease.

The Plasma Bank which is first in this region is equipped with Apheresis machine for plasma collection, sealer, crash cart, oxygen line and a Plasma cabinet for storage of 350-500 units of plasma.

A number of stringent tests will be carried out in the Plasma Bank to check the quality of the plasma before providing the same for treatment of COVID-19 patients.