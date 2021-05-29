Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload climbed to 7,47,143 on Saturday at 14.77% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) as 7,188 more people tested positive for the infection, while 35 fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state’s coronavirus death toll to 2,686, according to Odisha’s COVID dashboard information updated at 8.49 am today.

As many as 2,91,536 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the 29 days of the current month at a daily average of 10,052 cases in the State while 632 have succumbed to the infections in May with daily average death of 22.

As per the information posted at the COVID dashboard of Odisha government, 80 percent of the 30 districts are currently in the Red Zone category as the active cases in as many as 24 revenue districts have surpassed 1,000 count. Only six districts- Deogarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nuapada and Malkangiri, and Keonjhar- come under Yellow Zone with less than 1,000 active cases.

As many as 4,026 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 3,162 infections were detected during contact tracing.

The number of fresh infections dropped below 10,000 for the third consecutive day this month as testing of samples also dipped due to the havoc wreaked by cyclone Yaas in the coastal state.

Khordha district, of which the capital city of Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of new cases at 1,134 followed by Cuttack (690), Angul (515) and Mayurbhanj (320).

The breakup of fresh fatalities from the districts is Angul (5), Kalahandi (4), Rayagada (4), Sundargarh (3), Khordha (3), Jharsuguda (3), Nabarangpur (3), Koraput (2), Boudh (2), Jagatsinghpur (2), Cuttack (1), Sambalpur (1), Malkangiri (1) and Sonepur (1). The deceased also included a four-year-old male child from Koraput district.

Odisha’s active cases now dropped below one lakh mark to reach 97,271, while 6,47,133 people have thus far recovered from the disease, including 11,551. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The state has tested over 1,16,45,402 samples for COVID-19 to date, including 48,649 on Friday. Odisha’s overall test positivity rate stands at 6.42 per cent while TPR was recorded at 14.77.