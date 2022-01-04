Odisha clocks 60% rise in new COVID-19 cases

The coastal State has vaccinated over 80,000 children between 15 to 18 years of age on the first day of the vaccination programme for teenagers that began on Monday.

A total of 80,129 teenagers were administered the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 in Odisha on Monday while the State’s health authorities have set a target to inoculate 23.65 lakh of vaccine-eligible children of the first dose by January end.

Meanwhile, the State logged a single-day spike of over 60% of new COVID-19 cases as 680 fresh infections were detected in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the last 24 hours.

The new infections pushed the cumulative tally to 10,56,660 while 37 cases of Omicron mutant variants have been detected in the State so far, the health authorities said on Monday.

The State recorded one fresh fatality today with the death toll reaching 8,464. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 1.31% surpassed 1% after over two months’ gap. Of the new infectees, 119 are between 0-18 years of age.

The Kandhamal district with no active case has turned covid-free zone while four more districts with the single-digit active cases are on the verge of becoming infection-free territories.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 273. The district accounted for nearly 41 percent of the new infections while 5 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 2,888 active COVID-19 cases while 10,45,255 patients including 146 on Monday recovering from the disease.

As 680 samples gave positive results out of 51,745 samples tested on Monday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 1.31 percent against the previous day’s 0.77%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.92% while active cases account for 0.27% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.08% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.89% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.11% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.85% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 5,05,71,020 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,11,71,719 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Nearly 69% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) office was sealed on Tuesday for two days following the detection of multiple cases of Covid-19.

“In view of detection of COVID-19 positive cases at DCP Office, Vanivihar Square, Bhubaneswar, in the larger public interest and with a view to containing the further spread of the virus, DCP Office, Vanivihar Square, Bhubaneswar is sealed for a period of 02 days from 04.01.2022 to 05.01.2022,” said a statement issued by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s southeast Zonal Deputy Commissioner.

In another development, the Puri district administration has placed a hotel in Ward No 11 in micro containment zone restriction in the wake of the detection of three Omicron cases. At least three cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 were detected in Hotel Sona International. The infected included a tourist from West Bengal and two hotel staff.