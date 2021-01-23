Odisha has reported three cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) after vaccination in the past 24 hours even as the state turned out to be among three others to have crossed the one lakh vaccination mark.

A total of 1,13,623 beneficiaries have received the first dose of the vaccine. The target is to inoculate 1.91 lakh health workers by 25 January in the first phase.

The state government on Friday announced a three days per week vaccination programme at Community Health Centres (CHCs) across the State.

“We had raised this issue during a video conference with the Centre recently and as per the decision taken, the COVID vaccination in Odisha will be conducted in the CHCs and PHCs three days – Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. However, barring the government holidays, the vaccination will continue in all government and private medical colleges and hospitals every day,” stated Health and family welfare director Bijay Panigrahi.

“Two health workers from Bargarh and one in Khordha had mild AEFI after receiving the vaccine shots. However their health condition is stable and there is no major cause for worry”, he said.

As the health service network in rural areas is being affected due to the engagement of doctors in the vaccination drive, the number of days earmarked for vaccination has been reduced to three-day a week.