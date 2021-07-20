Maintaining the trend, yet another nonagenarian emerged victorious in the battle against Covid-19 at the SUM Covid Hospital.

Mr. Surath Routray (94) of Puri was admitted into the hospital in a serious condition on July 13 as he had difficulty in breathing and low oxygen saturation level. He also had hypertension and diabetes besides other ailments related to old age.

Mr. Routray was rushed to the ICU for treatment immediately. Responding well to treatment, he was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Family members of the patient have heaped praise on the doctors, nurses and paramedics saying the care and proper treatment in the hospital helped turn around the aged victim of the virus.

“We are satisfied with the treatment and the hospital staff kept us informed about Mr. Routray’s health condition on a regular basis,” said Ms. Sulochana Sahu, his daughter-inlaw.

A large number of Covid-19 patients in their 80’s and 90’s with comorbidities have recovered in the hospital ever since it was set up in collaboration with the state government.