Detecting excess extraction of iron ores by a Keonjhar-based mining company, Odisha government has served show cause to the company for recovery of Rs 1042,30,89,864 sum for excess mining beyond the environmental clearance (EC).

The Sarada Mines Private Ltd (SMPL), Thakurani Block-B iron ore mines in Joda extracted ores to the tune of 61,53,976 metric tons during 2020-21 fiscal year with excess extraction of 21,53,976 metric tons valued at over 1,000 crores, officials of joint director of mines, Joda said.