Mild tremor jolts Odhisa’s Ganjam district

A mild tremor of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in Ganjam district of Odisha at 11:19 a.m. was felt on Friday, Met department officials said.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas told, “the jolt was also felt in some areas of neighbouring Nayagarh district.”

The epicentre of the earthquake was 203 km south of Rourkela city, 299 km south-southwest of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, while its depth was 10 km inside the earth’s crust.

However, preliminary reports indicate no casualties or major damage have been reported so far.

Last month, the Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha had also felt a tremor of the same magnitude.