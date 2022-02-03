Look out notice issued against Rs 100 crore loan fraud mastermind

The Bureau of Immigration (BOI) has issued a lookout circular against an economic offender Deepak Kindo, accused of perpetrating Rs 100 crore fraud by availing loan on the basis of forged documents.

The lookout circular, which prevents a person from leaving the country, was issued by BOI after the Economic Offences Wing of crime branch police had made an official request in this regard.

“The above-referred case has been registered on the allegation of fraudulent availing of loan to the tune of Rs. 5 crores on the basis of forged documents by Sambandh Finserve Pvt. Ltd. from Annapurna Finance Pvt. Limited and misappropriation of the same”, the EOW said in a statement.

Investigation of the case revealed that during the period from 2015-2020, the accused company- Sambandh Finserve Pvt. Ltd. represented through its Managing Director Deepak Kindo, on the basis of forged documents had fraudulently raised funds of more than Rs. 100 crores from different investors/ lenders including Annapurna Finance Pvt. Ltd. (the complainant company), DCB Bank, SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India), BOPA PTE Ltd. (a Singapore based Company) and DIA Vikash Capital Pvt. Ltd. etc. for the purpose of carrying on financial activities”, the statement said, adding that Deepak’s spouse Amrita Kindo was earlier arrested in the fraud case.

A Look Out circular is generally issued to alert immigration check posts at airports/seaports etc. to prevent the absconding accused person from leaving the country and alerting law enforcement agencies/ police.

“Anyone giving credible information leading to the arrest of the fugitive accused Deepak will be suitably rewarded. The information can be given on the Mobile number 9437444870. The name/details of the informer will be kept secret”, EOW statement concluded.