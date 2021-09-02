Khurda road division tops in freight loading

Khurda Road division has become the highest loading division over Indian Railways by loading 63.04 Million Tonnes of freight in the current financial year (1 April 2021 to 31 August 2021).

It is for the third time that the division has secured the top position in Indian Railways.

The achievement is all the more significant given the unfavourable conditions and less workforce due to the pandemic.

The division loaded 13.10 Million Tonnes of freight in August-2021 from various loading points of the division. In the month of August 2021, the Khurda road division has registered the best loading from Talcher, by loading 1655 rakes i.e 53.4 Rakes per day.

Rinkesh Roy, DRM, Khurda Road, congratulated all the officers and staff for keeping the division at the top position over Indian Railways.