IFFCO Paradip unit creates global record in annual production of phosphoric acid

The cooperative fertilizer major IFFCO Paradip has achieved a rare feat of highest ever annual production in the world by any single plant producing 805,000 tonnes of P2O5(Phosphoric Acid) for the 2021-22 financial year, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

In order to meet the national requirement of complex fertiliser, cooperative fertilizer major IFFCO has been operating world’s largest single reactor plant with daily production capacity of 2650 tonnes per of phosphate at its Paradip unit, This has helped in production of higher indigenous phosphate based fertilizers i.e. DAP / NPS etc. and reduced dependency on imported complex fertilizers. In line with the vision of the Prime Minister of India to make our country ‘Atma Nirbhar’, this is a major milestone achieved in the direction of making India Self-reliant. This has not only resulted in ensuring availability of quality & made in India fertilizer to our great farmers, but also resulted in saving precious forex outgo, the statement maintained.

To achieve this marvelous production record, despite of many odds of COVID pandemic and disturbed world market scenario, IFFCO, a farmers’ own initiative co-operative unit, could reach the expectations of the farmers of the country to make them available with required Phosphatic fertilisers on time.

IFFCO’s Paradip unit was recently awarded for its safety performance besides winning several awards this year on Energy conservation & Environment protection from National Safety Council, Fertiliser Association of India and Bureau of Energy Efficiency, it concluded.

Phosphate (P2O5) is a major nutrient for crops and very much essential for greater farm yield. India has very low reserves of phosphates and we need to import a majority from other countries in the form of rock phosphate (raw material), phosphoric acid (intermediate product) and complex fertilizers (finished products).